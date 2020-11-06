Hibs on-loan midfielder Jamie Murphy has revealed that training has gone well after last weekend’s disappointing exit to city neighbours Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final.

Murphy came on as a substitute in the second half but despite a good personal performance he was unable to help secure a final place and now he is focussing on tonight’s top of the table clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie where Hibs haven’t won in eight years.

New Hibernian signing Jamie Murphy at Easter Road PHOTO Alan Rennie

Coincidentally Aberdeen lost the other semi-final to Celtic and Murphy believes that both sides have good players and he anticipates a tough encounter.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday, Murphy said: “A defeat like that takes a couple of days to sink in and you look back on it but training has been good the last couple of days and we are ready for the game tomorrow.

“They will be in the same boat as us and want to bounce back after last weekend and get the victory so it should be a good game.

“Aberdeen are a good side. They have been for a few years now and for the last few years they have been up there trying to get the third place that we want to be so it’s up to us to try and move them out of that place.

“Going to their place means that it’s going to be a tough game but we are confident and looking forward to it.

“It’s two good teams that have done well this season with two good managers who both know the game so it should be a good game to watch as a neutral and hopefully we can come out on top.”

