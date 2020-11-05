Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross says his players will have to use the defeat the Hearts in last weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final as motivation when they travel to Pittodrie tomorrow night to face Aberdeen.

Hibs haven’t won in the Granite City in eight years but victory would at least temporarily see the club leapfrog Celtic into second place going into the international break and he highlighted the teams impressive away form this season.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Speaking at the pre-match press conference earlier today Ross said: “The pain was acute and it takes a little bit longer than normal for it to subside on the back of another defeat but you have to put it aside and refocus again and use it as motivation to have success this season.

“This game allows us a very quick opportunity to reenergise again. It’s highly likely that we will be competing with Aberdeen to finish in that area of the league.

“We can take a lot of confidence from our away form, which in general has been very good this season. We have already been to difficult venues and won games.

“This is at the moment outwith the top two in the league the most difficult venue you can go to in terms of the level that the opposition has performed and I know the club doesn’t have a great recent history at that venue so it’s something we have to put right.

“We feel that we are capable of doing so. It will be a challenging game but equally we have proved to date over the league and cup fixtures that we are a good side and when you are a good side you deserve to be able to approach the game with confidence.”

Ross also revealed that Lewis Stevenson is likely to be out for 4-6 weeks with an injury picked up in Hibs victory over Kilmarnock two-weeks ago.

