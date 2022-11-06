Saturday: Premiership: men: Kelburne 1, Grange 7; Hillhead 2, Inverleith 3; FMGM Monarchs 1, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3; Edinburgh University 8, Uddingston 2; Dunfermline Carnegie 0, Western 9; Clydesdale 3, Watsonians 0.

Women: Watsonians 6, Glasgow University 1; Grange 0, Western Wildcats 1; Gordonians 0, Clydesdale 3; GHK 5, Inverleith 2; Edinburgh University 14, Dundee Wanderers 0.

Erskine Stewart’s Melville earned their first win since promotion to the top tier of Scottish men’s hockey thanks to a 3-1 success at fellow-strugglers FMGM Monarchs in Dundee. Monarchs now slip to the bottom of the 12-strong table.

At the other end of the table, Grange go marching on at the top with a 7-1 victory at Kelburne. They have 21 points from seven starts but Edinburgh University, the league’s top scorers, are hot on their heels with 19 points from seven games thanks to a 8-2 win over Uddingston at Peffermill.

Western, the defending champions, are third with 18 points after their 9-0 win at lowly Dunfermline Carnegie.

Watsonians, the title holders, maintained their unblemished seven-game record with a comfortable 6-1 win over Glasgow University. Edinburgh University, who are six points adrift but have played a game less, thrashed bottom club Dundee Wanderers 14-0 at Peffermill.

They have 15 points the same as third-placed Clydesdale, who have also played on six games. Western Wildcats, who have played seven game and are fourth also with 15 points, kept up their chase with a 1-0 win at Grange. Second-bottom Inverleith lost 5-2 at GHK.

FLASHBACK PICTURE: Edinburgh University v Grange by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...