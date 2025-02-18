Grange hockey player David Nairn was one of Scotland’s strikers as they thrashed hosts Oman 10-1 in their opening match of the FIH Nations Cup in Muscat.

Andy McConnell netted a hat trick and there were doubles for Struan Walker and Jamie Golden, while Ali Douglas, Craig Falconer and Nairn all found the back of the net.

Nairn got his name on the score sheet when he superbly chipped the goalkeeper, despite being on the ground, to make it 7-0.

The match also marked a 50th cap for Callum MacKenzie and a debut for Matt Taylor.

Scotland face Austria in their next match and Walker, the Player of the Match, said: “We are buzzing after the performance.”

The dynamic player said: “We are a particularly young team, with players getting their first cap, so shout out to them. Two big games coming up in the pool stage, so we are happy to start off with a big win.”

