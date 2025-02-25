Scotland beat Korea 2-0 in searing heat in Chile to secure their first points in the women’s FIH Nations Cup and give the Tartan Hearts a huge lift going into their final pool game against New Zealand on Thursday.

Magic from Watsonians striker Sarah Jamieson (pictured), the Player of the Match, with nine minutes left of the second quarter, beating three defenders with superb stick handling, and a close in shot from Fiona Burnet with just over two minutes remaining in the third session, after the Korean goalkeeper had spilled the ball, saw the Scots home.

They survived real pressure from their opposition in the final quarter, but, overall, the Korean side, who pushed New Zealand all the way in their first match, leading 2-0 but eventually losing 5-4, failed to find any real rhythm as the aggressive Scots kept them hemmed into their half.

Scotland had other chances early on, Ava Finlay shotting wide after Olympian Charlotte Watson battled to win the ball in the D, and Burnet seeing a chance saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

And the Tartan Hearts survived a real scare when unmarked Hyelin Cho fired the ball against the post with Scotland goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan at full-stretch diving to her right in a bid to block.

Coach Chris Duncan’s squad, ranked No 16 in the world, one place below the Korean side, managed the match out for a famous win to help make up for the disappointment of losing 3-0 to Ireland, ranked No 12 in the world, in their opening game of the tournament in Santiago.

In the other pool game on Tuesday, Ireland edged New Zealand 1-0 to top Pool B with six points from two straight wins with New Zealand second ahead of Scotland. They both have three points but the Scots have an inferior goal difference.

