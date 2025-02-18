A 31-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following an incident in the Peffermill Road area yesterday.

Emergency services, including specialist resources were dispatched to the scene around 10.35am following reports of ‘concern for a person.’

The man was initially taken to hospital but subsequently arrested and charged with an unspecified offence,

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am on Monday, 17 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a concern for person in the Peffermill Road area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services, including specialist resources, attended and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“He was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”

Like this: Like Loading...