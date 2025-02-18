Care home residents get together for new pub opening.

Former Scotland rugby international, Andy Irvine, MBE, has officially opened a brand-new social space at one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious care homes.

The Scotland and British and Irish Lions star joined residents at Cramond Residence to open its own pub, marking the latest addition to the home’s outstanding facilities.

Created as a vibrant social hub, the new space now offers residents a welcoming environment to enjoy sporting events, themed gatherings and special celebrations designed to enhance residents’ social lives and wellbeing.

Decorated with an impressive array of sporting memorabilia, the pub features a signed British and Irish Lions jersey donated by Irvine from his playing days, along with a collection of Scotland rugby keepsakes.

Andy said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to open the new pub at Cramond and spend time with the residents. It’s fantastic to see a space like this created for them, where they can come together, share stories, and enjoy the social side of sport.

“The pub has a great atmosphere, and with all the memorabilia on the walls, it feels like the perfect place to watch a match or catch up over a drink.”

Richard Annan, Head of Sales and Marketing at Cramond Residence said: “The new pub space has rapidly become the heart of our home. It’s wonderful to see residents connecting over shared interests, making new friends and maintaining the active social lives they’ve always enjoyed.

“Many of our residents were previously members of clubs such as rugby, golf and tennis. This new space allows them to relive those experiences while enjoying live events together in a setting that encourages natural socialisation.”

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to see how the pub continues to bring people together.”

With nine lounges spread across different suites, the care home’s team embarked on a mission to transform select areas into purposeful, engaging and social spaces.

Head of Maintenance at Cramond Residence, Billy Early, played a key role in bringing the pub to life, using his skills to craft a bespoke wooden bar and transform the space into a warm and welcoming social hub.

Billy said: “It’s been a real privilege to work on this project and see how much the residents are enjoying it already. We wanted to create a space that felt special but also comfortable – somewhere people would naturally want to spend time.

“It’s all about tailoring our spaces to the interests and passions of our residents, ensuring they can continue to enjoy the things that matter most to them.

“The pub has already become a hub of activity, and we’re looking forward to making the most of it with events such as Wimbledon, The Grand National, and the rest of the Six Nations.”

Plans are already in motion to introduce further dedicated spaces at the home, including a fully equipped gym, a hobby and games room and a nostalgic 1970s-themed living area to support residents living with dementia.

Cramond Residence prioritises the residents’ needs and offers a tailored activity programme that combines a luxury hotel ambiance with the comfort of home living.

L-R Andy Irvine Richard Annan and Billy Early along with residents

