Darcy Graham and Finn Russell have remained in the Scotland squad for the match against England this weekend.

Both have been progressing through the World Rugby concussion protocols since the Ireland game with a view to returning to full training before the end of the week.

In addition Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath have been called up to the squad.

They replace the injured Matt Currie while Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club.

George Horne sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s victory against the Dragons on Sunday afternoon and he is yet to join the team in Spain while he’s assessed by medics at his club.

Matt Currie was concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre on Friday night. Masibaka was called up ahead of the Italy match but has not joined the squad in Spain.

Ross McCann made his debut for Scotland on last year’s summer tour in a 73-12 win over Canada.

Scrum-half Ali Price, capped 68 times for Scotland team, has returned to the fold after previously being involved in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. Redpath returned from injury last weekend and has played in Bath’s last two matches. The centre made his debut for Scotland in the 2021 victory over England at Twickenham.

Scotland squad update for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations (caps in brackets)

Forwards (23)

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (24)

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (35)

Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (6)

Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (13)

Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (12)

Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (27)

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (24)

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (52)

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (72)

Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (77)

Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (79)

Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

Cameron Henderson – Leicester (1)

Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (6)

Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (4)

Jack Mann – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (2)

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (56)

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (39)

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (36)

Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (39)

Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

Backs (18)

Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped)

Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (10)

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (44)

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (35)

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (55)

Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (5)

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (57)

Ross McCann – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (10)

Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (71)

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (14)

Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3)

Finn Russell – Co-Captain – Bath Rugby (84)

Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (10)

Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9)

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (46)

Ben White – Toulon (26)

Like this: Like Loading...