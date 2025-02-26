Sarah Jamieson, Scotland women’s Player of the Match in the 2-0 victory over Korea in the FIH Nations Cup in Chile, eyed Thursday’s clash with New Zealand (18.00 Great Britain time on the FIH Hockey channel) and said: “It’s all to play for.”

The Tartan Hearts sit third in Pool B behind pace-setters Ireland, who beat Scotland 3-0 in their opener, on six points, and New Zealand who also have three points from a 5-4 victory over Korea, but the Kiwis enjoy a superior goal difference of one.

The Watsonians star slotted Scotland’s opener with a dynamic drive into the D and some delightful stick handling and the Edinburgh-based solicitor said: “It’s our first win at our first Nations Cup and after feeling we could have done better in our last game. I’m really proud of how we bounced back.”

And the 30-year-old added: “We had a good plan (against Korea). We don’t play often against teams like Korea, so we had to think on our feet a lot, but we’re proud of the performance.

“New Zealand will be a different challenge but, if we keep our confidence on the ball, and take our chances, we can build on this.”

A positive result in Santiago against New Zealand could be crucial for the Scots as they bid to remain at a high level in the Nations Cup, but the Kiwis edged Scotland 1-0 in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

It is a game remembered for a controversial disallowed Scotland goal, the video referee claiming that the ball had not left the circle after a penalty corner. Video footage from fans in the stands and in line with the top of the circle indicated that it had.

Scotland’s Edinburgh-based coach, Chris Duncan, said: “We are off and running in the tournament and look forward to a showdown with New Zealand.”

Looking back at the win over Korea, ranked No 15 in the world, one place ahead of the Scots, the coach added: “We knew it was going to be a tough game and it always is against sides ranked above us.

“In fact, all the sides in our pool are ranked above us, but I loved the confidence we showed in our defensive approach (against Korea) and we managed to nullify the threats of Korea for long periods.

“In possession, we looked fluid and, whilst delighted to get the win, we could have been more clinical in and around the goal area. However, a win is a win.”

For the record, Pool A finds hosts Chile in pole position with four points from two matches followed by United States on three and Japan on one. Canada are pointless.

PICTURE: Sarah Jamieson training at Peffermill in freezing temperatures before flying to Chile where the thermometer reached 34C during their game with Korea on Tuesday. Picture Nigel Duncan

