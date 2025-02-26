David Gray has revealed that captain Joe Newell will miss tonight’s game against Dundee United at Tannadice.

But new signing Alasana Manneh returns from suspension and Hyeokkyu Kwon who was unable to play against his parent club Celtic at the weekend are available for selection.

With a tight turnaround between games, Gray and his backroom team have been closely monitoring any bumps, bruises and concerns ahead of our fixture with Dundee United.

“From the Celtic game itself, Rocky came off with a bit of cramp, but he has trained this week and is available,” Gray told Hibs TV.

“We have a couple of players coming back as well with Alasana Manneh returning from suspension and Hyeokkyu Kwon – who was previously unable to play against his parent Club.”

Unfortunately, the Hibees will be without Joe Newell. The Hibs Captain was named on the bench against Celtic but has picked up a slight injury and will miss this one.

“Unfortunately, Joe Newell has picked up a secondary injury and will be unavailable – which is a bit of a blow. It is nothing to do with his previous injury, but it will delay his recovery and keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“He’s obviously gutted – he has been so close to getting back involved and was involved in the matchday squad at the weekend. But he has suffered a setback, it is a frustrating one for him, but we will all rally around him and make sure he is all right.

“The positive news is that we have players that can play in his position that are returning.”

