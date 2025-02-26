It’s been a great start to the year at Craigmillar Boxing club with members achieving two gold and one silver medals in the latest competitions.

First up Paul Clarkson won gold in the Scottish super heavyweight intermediate division.

This was followed by Sofia Barreira winning silver in the Scottish female 2009 Golden Gloves final, beaten closely by last year’s Scottish champion in a hard contest.

Finally, Liam Flynn claimed gold in the Scottish youth Golden Gloves light heavyweight division and by securing his sixth Scottish title.

Paul Clarkson

Sofia Barreira and Liam Flynn

Like this: Like Loading...