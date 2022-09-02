A new outdoor space where people may meet and spend time has been completed.

The Walk-Up Avenue project has transformed a previously unused site in the heart of Craigmillar into a multi-purpose place that can be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike.

Visitors have had a first taste of the new space, which was used as a venue for this year’s Craigmillar and Niddrie Community Festival. It is linked to the existing play park through a sculptured entranceway.

It provides a new commercial unit set within a wider green space – designed as a raingarden to support biodiversity – alongside outdoor seating, informal play and an events space with a stage pavilion.The site was developed with the intention of providing a new outdoor space for people to meet and spend time, supporting small businesses and increasing footfall to the local centre.

The project has been delivered by The City of Edinburgh Council with support from the Town Centres Fund, Place Based Investment Programme, Scotland Loves Local, Nature Restoration Fund and Cycling Friendly & Social Housing Fund.

The Council owns the site and will oversee the management of future occupation and maintenance.Walk-Up Avenue aims to support the wider regeneration investment in the Craigmillar area. It is also intended that it will contribute to Edinburgh’s 20-minute neighbourhood strategy for people across the city to live well locally with amenities available within a short walk, wheel or cycle from their homes.

The 20-minute neighbourhood approach is being developed with a focus on quality natural spaces for recreation and social activities that support physical and mental wellbeing for everyone, and places with their own identity and purpose, where everyone feels part of their local community.

Cllr Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener said:“Walk-Up Avenue presents a clear vision for the future of outdoor recreation and social spaces in Edinburgh. Linked to our 194-home Craigmillar Town Centre development, the site is a prime example of our 20-minute neighbourhood approach in action. It’s not just about building homes, it’s about creating communities that help to end poverty and isolation in Edinburgh.

“Craigmillar is also an important trial in our work to support projects that bring local food growing back into everyday spaces and improve green spaces in local areas. This is vital for creating more opportunities for people across the city to have better access to nature and open space, such as play parks and places to exercise or meet friends, which can support physical and mental wellbeing for everyone.”

Like this: Like Loading...