Hibs ‘starman’ Martin Boyle says he is looking forward to ‘shaking up’ the Hibs dressing room after re-joining the club after a spell with Al-Faisaly.

After signing for the club on Saturday August 6 Boyle went straight into the matchday squad for the Edinburgh Derby the following day.

And he more than justified the huge welcome he received from his adoring fans.

In his first spell with the club, Boyle managed 65 goals in 265 appearances, and he was quick to get his goalscoring account back up and running with an injury-time in the Edinburgh Derby.

And he followed that up with a goal against Rangers two weeks later.

He said: “It was a whirlwind few days, to be honest. I got a lovely reception and topped it off with a goal.

“You can’t write it, I was just delighted to be able to contribute to the squad and help the team get a well-deserved point on the day.

“I don’t actually know what happened with the goal to be honest, I just remember it hitting the back of the net and I just started running.

“Luckily someone caught me because I would have just kept going. There were a lot of emotions running through me, it was a very special moment.

“I haven’t had much of a pre-season at all so I am looking forward to getting back into training and properly meet all the lads. I am excited to come in and shake the place up again and kick on from here.”

Head Coach Lee Johnson believes that Boyle can contribute both on and off the pitch.

He said: “He’s just bouncing around. He is just funny. He has these quick one liners.

“It’s like going to the Fringe and seeing someone like him interact with the crowd, a comedian. I’m always shaking my head or laughing.”

“The atmosphere has risen, from the moment I’d told the lads that I’d signed him, you could feel it. We were training at Easter Road and everyone was buzzing – it’s a lift.

“They then lift their game. You can feel the fan buzz behind it. But it’s a new regime for him, he’s got to learn a new philosophy.

“We’ve got a lot of talented young players here. You don’t want to suppress their personalities and anyone who can bring them out is good value for me.

“We want to create a nice, comfortable vibe. You can say those words but you need the people to be active in enhancing that culture.”

