More than 300 people took part in the Elf Toddle Walk at The Centre in Livingston, some dressed as elves, to raise money for the children’s charity, CHAS.

The toddlers and their families took a one mile walk around the shopping centre joined by acrobatic elves and some other Christmas characters.

Livingston Women’s FC footballers led the wee ones in the warm up event to help get things started, and Go Radio led a Jingle Bells singalong before the starting whistle.

Extra encouragement in the form of the Singergie Choir helped keep the toddlers going and all who took part received a commemorative wooden keepsake medal and chocolate coins.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to our annual Elf Toddle Walk at The Centre, Livingston, to help raise funds for the children’s charity, CHAS.

“It was great to welcome even more people this year.

“A big thank you also to all of our volunteers and everyone who helped make it a huge success, including the acrobats, elf helpers, Singergie Choir, Livingston Women’s FC – it was such a great way to spend a Sunday morning, having fun and raising funds at the same time for such a worthy cause.”

Zhenya Dove, Community Fundraiser atCHAS, said: “We are so grateful to all the elf-tastic participants, who joined us for the annual Elf Toddle Walk! Every smile and every step came with an added bonus of making a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families supported by CHAS. We can’t thank The Centre enough for their support and for organising such a fantastic event.”

Pic Greg Macvean 19/11/2023 The Centre, Livingston – Elf Toddle Walk

