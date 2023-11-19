The Edinburgh Diwali parade stepped off from St Andrew Square and proceeded along George Street to Castle Street, stopping for some mini performances on the way.

The parade was led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the direction of Drum Major John McQuat, and included the Stockbridge Pipe Band and the Glencorse Pipe Band, with dancers from the Bihari dance group and from the Edinburgh Junoon Dance Society.

After an afternoon of entertainment in Princes Street Gardens hosted by Ayaana and Vaibhav, there was a fifteen minute long firework display around 6pm to close the festival. Fireworks are a Diwali tradition as it is thought the sound of fireworks banishes evil spirits. This colourful event is now established as part of the annual calendar in Edinburgh.

Rajnish Singh President of Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Gordon Ritter, Deacon of the Candlemakers. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

A member of the Bihari dance group – Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Junoon Dance Society Anoushka, Aditi, Sanjana, Chelcie, Simran. Garima. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Ayaana and Vaibhav who hosted the afternoon’s entertainment at the Ross Theatre. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Krisnan and Arpita. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Ayaana host of Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Major Chloe Tisshaw, 51 Brigade. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Major Chloe Tisshaw, 51 Brigade. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Ayaana and Vaibhav. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Junoon Dance Society Anoushka, Aditi, Sanjana, Chelcie, Simran. Garima. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Gordon Rutter, Deacon of the Candlemakers. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Gordon Rutter, Deacon of the Candlemakers. Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Diwali. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Rajnish Singh President of Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh Diwali 2023 – the parade stepped off from St Andrew Square to the Ross Theatre in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...