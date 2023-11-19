A silent vigil was held outside The Scottish Parliament, where a visual installation of red heart-shaped balloons drew attention to the plight of the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on 7 October.
This vigil was intended to showcase that the hostage issue is an international problem, concerning many nations, including, but not limited to: Israel, USA, UK, Thailand, Nepal, Argentina, France as well as many other countries around the world.
The event was organised by Bring Them Home NOW Scotland, a group of concerned residents of Scotland – many of whom have been affected by the current Israel-Hamas war, and whose goal is to bring back every single one of the hundreds of Hamas kidnap victims to safety.
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.