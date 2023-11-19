A silent vigil was held outside The Scottish Parliament, where a visual installation of red heart-shaped balloons drew attention to the plight of the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on 7 October.

This vigil was intended to showcase that the hostage issue is an international problem, concerning many nations, including, but not limited to: Israel, USA, UK, Thailand, Nepal, Argentina, France as well as many other countries around the world.

The event was organised by Bring Them Home NOW Scotland, a group of concerned residents of Scotland – many of whom have been affected by the current Israel-Hamas war, and whose goal is to bring back every single one of the hundreds of Hamas kidnap victims to safety.

Heart-shaped balloons attached to books and individual pictures of the kidnap victims, along with flags to represent the nationalities of each of them.. Black balloons will be placed where those believed kidnapped have now been confirmed murdered.
Silent Vigil Calling for the Release of the Hamas hostages PHOTO Alan Simpson
Silent Vigil Calling for the Release of the Hamas hostages ALL PHOTOS Alan Simpson
