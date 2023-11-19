A silent vigil was held outside The Scottish Parliament, where a visual installation of red heart-shaped balloons drew attention to the plight of the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on 7 October.

This vigil was intended to showcase that the hostage issue is an international problem, concerning many nations, including, but not limited to: Israel, USA, UK, Thailand, Nepal, Argentina, France as well as many other countries around the world.

The event was organised by Bring Them Home NOW Scotland, a group of concerned residents of Scotland – many of whom have been affected by the current Israel-Hamas war, and whose goal is to bring back every single one of the hundreds of Hamas kidnap victims to safety.

Silent Vigil Calling for the Release of the Hamas hostages PHOTO Alan Simpson

