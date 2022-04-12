Scottish law firm Thorntons is supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) by becoming the headline sponsor at the charity’s fifth Rocking Horse Ball.

This year’s prestigious event will take place on Friday 17 June at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh and will be hosted by popular Scottish comedian and broadcaster, Fred MacAulay.

The last Rocking Horse Ball in 2019 raised an incredible £136,000 to help CHAS provide vital support to families across Scotland for children with life shortening conditions and their families.

With the generosity of the team at Thorntons, organisers hope this year’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ themed extravaganza can build on that success and raise even more vital funds.

There will be a whole host of entertainment for guests to enjoy during the evening including performances from MGA Academy and music from BLEEKER.

Thorntons partner, Clare Macpherson said: “The annual CHAS Rocking Horse Ball is a fantastic fundraiser which supports families across Scotland in need of CHAS care. We’re proud to pledge our support of the 2022 event which we hope will raise a record total.”

CHAS High Profile Events Manager, Diane Alton said: “We are thrilled to welcome Thorntons as our headline sponsors for the 2022 Rocking Horse Ball and excited to welcome our guests to our Wizard of Oz themed extravaganza.

“As a charity, we want to ensure that we can be there to support children with life shortening conditions and their families wherever and whenever they need us and the wonderful support from Clare and the team at Thorntons will go a long way towards helping us achieve this aim.”

“The ball is one of five similar events taking place in CHAS’s 30th anniversary year including our tenth Fawkse-y Ladies Lunch and any business who would like to become a sponsor is welcome to contact me at DianeAlton@chas.org.uk.”

In Scotland, nearly 16,000 children and young people live with life-shortening conditions and CHAS is determined to reach every family who needs its services.

The charity provides nation-wide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch while the CHAS at Home service supports families their own homes.

Thorntons partner Claire Macpherson with Diane Alton from CHAS

