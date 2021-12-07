The 2021 Winter Wonderland Ladies Lunch in aid of CHAS will be hosted at The Balmoral this weekend by Scottish presenter and former Britain’s Got Talent star, Edward Reid.

CHAS hopes to build on the success of the last event held in 2019 when almost £60,000 was raised for children with life-shortening illnesses and their families across Scotland.

There are 270 guests attending this year’s lunch which will feature a variety of festive party games, a raffle, a champagne draw, a diamond draw and a silent auction throughout the day. The silent auction will be compered by former Scotland rugby player Andy Nicol.

Entertainment will be provided by MGA Academy and hugely popular Edinburgh-based band BLEEKER.

Special guests of honour will be CHAS parents, Andrew Couper and Gemma Munro, who will take to the stage to share how the charity helped provide support their family after they lost her baby daughter Georgia at Rachel House earlier this year.

