There are still some tickets available for the CHAS Winter Wonderland lunch in December.

The event takes place on 11 December from noon to 6pm. The entertainment includes special afternoon tea with fizz, Christmas fundraising games and music.

Edinburgh banks BLEEKER will entertain the guests along with Norman Levene whose audience is usually the crowd at Fingers Bar. There are many prizes including the chance to win a personal party at home with Edinburgh singer, Callum Beattie.

CHAS High Profile Events Manager, Diane Alton said: “This event has primarily been for the ladies in the past, however some of our guests have been in touch to request a mixed table this year and we thought it was a fabulous idea. We still have some tickets available and would love to welcome more mixed tables to come and help us kick-start the festive season in style.”

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.chas.org.uk/events/edinburgh-winter-wonderland

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is on a mission to reach every family in Scotland that needs its care, providing hospice services nation-wide to babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, offers palliative, respite and end-of-life care from Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch and through CHAS at Home.

Ladies at the last CHAS Winter Wonderland event held at The Balmoral Hotel

