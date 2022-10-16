There are still some tickets available for the CHAS Winter Wonderland lunch in December.
The event takes place on 11 December from noon to 6pm. The entertainment includes special afternoon tea with fizz, Christmas fundraising games and music.
Edinburgh banks BLEEKER will entertain the guests along with Norman Levene whose audience is usually the crowd at Fingers Bar. There are many prizes including the chance to win a personal party at home with Edinburgh singer, Callum Beattie.
CHAS High Profile Events Manager, Diane Alton said: “This event has primarily been for the ladies in the past, however some of our guests have been in touch to request a mixed table this year and we thought it was a fabulous idea. We still have some tickets available and would love to welcome more mixed tables to come and help us kick-start the festive season in style.”
Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.chas.org.uk/events/edinburgh-winter-wonderland
- Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is on a mission to reach every family in Scotland that needs its care, providing hospice services nation-wide to babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.
- The charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, offers palliative, respite and end-of-life care from Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch and through CHAS at Home.
Clan and Flyers beaten at home
Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan 2, Guildford Flames 4; Fife Flyers 2, Dundee Stars 4 Glasgow Clan’s nightmare start to the season continues after they were beaten 4-2 at home by Guildford Flames who continue in pole position in the Premier Sports Elite League. The English side had to come from 2-0 down after…
Grange thrash Dunfermline to consolidate at the top
Results: Premiership: men: Kelburne 5, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 1; FMGM Monarchs 0, Inverleith 7; Edinburgh University 9, Hillhead 0; Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Grange 9; Clydesdale 3, Uddingston 3; Western Wildcats 5, Watsonians 0. Premiership women: Western Wildcats 4, Hillhead 0; Uddingston 2, Dundee Wanderers 1; Gordonians 2, Inverleith 1; GHK 0, Glasgow University 0; Edinburgh…
Masters celebrates Scottish Open win
Sam Masters was a deserving winner of the 2022 Ratho Coaches Scottish Open, the meeting billed as the Farewell to Armadale. Monarchs captain, who previously took the silverware in 2014, would have won all his heats but for a lost chain while leading his second ride, which made things a little harder than they should…
Horn headache after Rose slip up at home
Callum Connolly rose to meet a Lee Currie corner and head home in the second minute to provide Bonnyrigg Rose with a perfect start against East Fife. It was his first goal of the season and how the home fans celebrated. Hopes of a win double in the cinch Scottish League Two over East Fife, following…
Bonaly Country Park to receive funding for active travel links
Bonaly Country Park is one of the areas which will receive funding from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF). The park will develop and build accessible path links as part of the Pentland Hills Sustainable Access project. The funding of £207,886 will help the park to reduce car parking requirements and will provide accessible non-vehicle…
Scotland would be better with independence says Harvie
An independent Scotland would be better for people and planet. That was the message from the co-leader of the Scottish Greens as he addressed the conference in Dundee today. Patrick Harvie MSP also said that independence would allow Scotland to move on from “a more chaotic circus of a Government than anything The Thick of…
