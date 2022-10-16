Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan 2, Guildford Flames 4; Fife Flyers 2, Dundee Stars 4

Glasgow Clan’s nightmare start to the season continues after they were beaten 4-2 at home by Guildford Flames who continue in pole position in the Premier Sports Elite League.

The English side had to come from 2-0 down after Stephen Dixon and Mathieu Roy scored to delight home fans in the crowd of over 2,800 at Braehead.

Dundee Stars found form to beat Fife Flyers 4-2 at Kirkcaldy after being outshot.

The Tayside team went 1-0 ahead before Flyers levelled. Stars went ahead for a second time and Flyers equalised with less than 16 minutes left.

But Philipe Sanche in the 57th minute and an empty net strike from Elijiah Barriga with 33 seconds left meant the points go to Tayside.

PICTURE: Action from Kirkcaldy by Jillian McFarlane

Like this: Like Loading...