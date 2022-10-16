Results: Premiership: men: Kelburne 5, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 1; FMGM Monarchs 0, Inverleith 7; Edinburgh University 9, Hillhead 0; Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Grange 9; Clydesdale 3, Uddingston 3; Western Wildcats 5, Watsonians 0.

Premiership women: Western Wildcats 4, Hillhead 0; Uddingston 2, Dundee Wanderers 1; Gordonians 2, Inverleith 1; GHK 0, Glasgow University 0; Edinburgh University 2, Watsonians 3.

Grange fired nine goals to sweep Dunfermline Carnegie aside at Woodmill High School to consolidate their position at the top of the men’s Premiership.

The Fifers managed a goal in reply but this was a comfortable win for the Edinburgh combine.

Edinburgh University stay tucked-in behind with a 9-0 victory over Hillhead at Peffermill while Western Wildcats beat Watsonians 5-0 at Auchenhowie.

Inverleith kept a clean sheet in their 7-0 stroll at newly-promoted FMGH Monarchs but Erskine Stewart’s Melville suffered another defeat when they were beaten 5-1 in Glasgow by Kelburne.

Watsonians ladies, the Premiership winners last season, maintained their perfect record this term after five games, but were pushed by Edinburgh University before edging the clash 3-2 at Peffermill.

Edinburgh University slip to fourth place in the table with Western Wildcats second three points adrift and GHK third on ten points. The students have nine points but have played only four games.

PICTURE: Grange v Uddingston in a recent Premiership clash by Nigel Duncan

