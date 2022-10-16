Sam Masters was a deserving winner of the 2022 Ratho Coaches Scottish Open, the meeting billed as the Farewell to Armadale.

Monarchs captain, who previously took the silverware in 2014, would have won all his heats but for a lost chain while leading his second ride, which made things a little harder than they should have been.

Masters said: “It’s great to win this here, because without this club I don’t think my career would be where it is today. I hope they will find a way to continue.”

The track had been affected by rain in the days leading up to the meeting, though mercifully the day itself was better than the forecast suggested.

However, the arrived in time for the semi-final, and the two stagings of the final were in very wet conditions. Title holder Richie Worrall complained that it wasn’t reasonable to decide the winner in such bad conditions but most people felt it more satisfactory to race it to a conclusion.

Dan Bewley was second place with Worrall third. The other finalist was Josh Pickering who slid off in the mud in the first running of the final. Josh had made it through by winning the semi-final against Chris Harris, Justin Sedgmen and Richard Lawson.

These seven were fairly well clear of the rest of the field. Craig Cook would surely have been a contender but for the SCB ban following his failure to arrive at Plymouth for a match. Cook attended the meeting.

Fans left wondering if it really will be the final time we see speedway at Armadale Stadium.

