Callum Connolly rose to meet a Lee Currie corner and head home in the second minute to provide Bonnyrigg Rose with a perfect start against East Fife.

It was his first goal of the season and how the home fans celebrated. Hopes of a win double in the cinch Scottish League Two over East Fife, following their 3-0 win at Bayview early in the season, were ignited.

Two minutes later Scott Gray had a great chance to head No 2 from close in, but he got underneath the ball and his headed effort flew inches over the bar

It appeared that Rose were going to sweep the men from Methil aside, continuing the form they showed in the 2-0 midweek win over Annan Athletic.

But East Fife dug in and began to get a foothold in the match with Rose failing to add to their total before the break.

Kerr Young was forced to limp off early on the second half with Rob Wilson coming on with Rose beginning to feel the pressure and the home fans getting nervous.

It was no surprise when the Bayview men levelled after 62 minutes, Ryan Schiavone providing the final touch and two minutes later the visitors grabbed a second when Alex Ferguson’s cracking left-foot shot from the edge of the box flew past Rose goalkeeper Mark Weir.

Kieran Mitchell, the Midlothian club’s recent recruit on-loan from Raith Rovers, was substituted by Kieran McGachie, providing more muscle up-front.

That, however, failed to spark Rose who went 3-1 down when Schiavone netted his second after 67 minutes.

Two more changes were made by Rose manager Ronnie Horn, Ross Gray and Bradley Barrett coming on for Lee Currie and Josh Grigor.

That, however, failed to stem the tide and Scott Gray was forced to clear off the line before Ferguson netted his second for the Fifers on 90 minutes. The goals were the 19-year-old’s first for East Fife during his loan spell.

East Fife deserved the win despite only having 44 per cent of possession against 56 per cent by the home side.

The visitors were the better side overall and had ten shots against seven from the home team. Eight of them were on target against two from Rose who are in sixth spot with 13 points from 11 games.

East Fife surged up the ten-strong table into third spot with 17 points from their 11 starts.

