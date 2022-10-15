Bonaly Country Park is one of the areas which will receive funding from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

The park will develop and build accessible path links as part of the Pentland Hills Sustainable Access project. The funding of £207,886 will help the park to reduce car parking requirements and will provide accessible non-vehicle links to the park.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “Scotland’s breathtaking natural scenery and rich historical sites attract many visitors and help the local economy. However, this can also put pressure on communities, services, transport and facilities – particularly in rural areas.

“The Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund is dedicated to helping deal with increasing demand, driving sustainable tourism and increasing visitor experience in rural Scotland. The fifth round of funding will provide the infrastructure required for locals and visitors to enjoy Scotland’s attractions in a sustainable way and will help provide greater access to iconic sites, enhance passenger flow, decrease crowding and also help to reduce car parking requirements.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “I am very pleased to be able to announce these 10 projects which have been recommended for approval for RTIF funding.

“Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage are central to our attractiveness as a destination. It is vital we protect them for the future. RTIF is an important part of Scotland becoming a sustainable tourism destination in line with the national tourism and economic strategy.

“Increasingly, visitors are becoming more mindful of their impacts on the world around them, both socially and environmentally. Being a responsible visitor and respecting and protecting our environment and communities makes for a better experience for everyone. RTIF projects will help ensure our visitor destinations remain sustainable for years to come.”

Other projects which are recommended for approval lie in Argyll & Bute, Glencoe, and Tarbert in the Outer Hebrides.

