An independent Scotland would be better for people and planet. That was the message from the co-leader of the Scottish Greens as he addressed the conference in Dundee today.

Patrick Harvie MSP also said that independence would allow Scotland to move on from “a more chaotic circus of a Government than anything The Thick of It could have come up with.”

Last week Patrick became the first Green politician anywhere in the UK to pass a Government Bill, when he worked with Scottish Government colleagues to deliver emergency legislation for a rent freeze and new protections from eviction.

Speaking at the Scottish Greens conference this morning, Patrick Harvie MSP said: “We know how much more we could do if Scotland had the powers that comes with being a normal independent country, to guarantee a decent and dignified life for everyone, to fund the full and rapid decarbonisation of our society on every level, and to stand against the politics of despair, by doing the hard work of offering hope.

“Taking control of our borders, not to shut them down and turn people away, but to build a welcoming and inclusive Scotland that plays its full role in the international community.

“Giving everyone who lives here a democratic say in the future of our country, not so we can leave and become insular, but so we can fully participate as responsible, global citizens.”

Describing the ongoing chaos in Downing Street, Patrick called as “a more chaotic circus of a Government than anything The Thick of It could have come up with. The word omnishambles now sounds like modest understatement.”

Speaking about the role of the Labour Party, Patrick added that: “Keir Starmer has made it very clear he has no intention of rebuilding our relationship with the EU, insisting he will ‘make Brexit work’. And even if they inherit a budget with a supermassive black hole at its heart, they won’t even think twice about spending hundreds of billions on Trident.

“What’s more, they seem to have exactly the same contempt the Tories have shown for Scotland’s right to choose our own future, point blank refusing the referendum despite Scotland repeatedly electing majorities in favour.

“Scotland did not vote for Brexit. It did not vote for hostile immigration policies. It did not vote for Trident in our waters. But that is what we are set to get whether the winners of the next Westminster election wear blue or red, and that’s why we must have the right to choose a different path.”

Patrick finished by saying: “Scotland did not vote for Brexit. It did not vote for hostile immigration policies. It did not vote for Trident in our waters. But that is what we are set to get whether the winners of the next Westminster election wear blue or red, and that’s why we must have the right to choose a different path.

“This weekend the Scottish Green Party recommit ourselves to a vision of Independence that works for both people and planet.”

Co-Leaders of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on the eve of their party conference PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...