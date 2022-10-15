The new exhibition at the Museum of Edinburgh all about Caribbean life in Edinburgh opened on Saturday.
Various objects poetry and film have been used to celebrate the culture of the Caribbean Scottish people and were gathered with the collaboration of the Edinburgh Caribbean Association.
There is a Spotify playlist created for museum visitors to enjoy while visiting the Respect! exhibition.
The project is part of a £250,000 community-led collections research project called Exchange which is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council along with National Museums Scotland and Royal Museums Greenwich.
Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener at City of Edinburgh Council said: “Our Museum of Edinburgh celebrates the history of Edinburgh and all the communities who live in the city. This wonderful new exhibition has been a community led project, exploring the collections of our Museum of Childhood and the connections between Edinburgh and the Caribbean.
“Visitors to the Museum can enjoy a celebration of the culture of Caribbean Scottish people through museum objects, poetry and film and has been created in collaboration with the Edinburgh Caribbean Association. I would like to thank the association members for their time, creativity and generosity.”
Lisa Williams, Edinburgh Caribbean Association said: “It’s been a wonderful experience collaborating with Museums & Galleries Edinburgh. We learned a lot from each other and forged friendship and understanding along the way.”
Curator Lyn Stevens, said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to work with the Edinburgh Caribbean Association. The group have shared their knowledge and expertise generously with museum staff and the result is a fascinating insight into the many different Caribbean cultures and what it is like to live in Britain and maintain traditions and a sense of identity. I have learnt so much working with them and I am looking forward to our visitors enjoying this wonderful exhibition.”
Dr John Giblin, Keeper of Global Arts, Cultures and Design at National Museums Scotland: “Thanks to a generous grant from the AHRC, the Exchange project has allowed organisations around the UK to work with communities who have historically been marginalised in museum and gallery displays to explore experiences of empire, migration, and life in Britain through their collections. Many hundreds of people have come together over the past year to reveal and share a wider range of stories and perspectives, and Respect! Caribbean life in Edinburgh is the culmination of a rich, thoughtful and productive collaboration between a museum and a community group.”
A wide-ranging events programme has been arranged alongside the exhibition. For up-to-date information about events, and details of how to book, please visit the Museums & Galleries Edinburgh website.
Respect! Caribbean Life in Edinburgh opens Sunday 16 October 2022 – Sunday 19 February 2023
