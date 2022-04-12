Earlier today the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, have all received notice of fines for the goings on in Downing Street during lockdown.

There will be a total of 30 more fines issued to those who attended lockdown parties in Downing Street More than 50 referrals have been made in respect of fixed penalty notices relating to breach of Covid regulations.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross has responded, saying:”The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic. I understand why they are angry and share their fury. The behaviour was unacceptable. The Prime Minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

“However, as I’ve made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine’s biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn’t be right to remove the Prime Minister at this time.

“It would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians.”

Responding to the news that both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Downing Street lockdown parties, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said:

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must now resign.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly misled Parliament, lied to the public and at times even simply laughed it off – taking the public for fools.

“In reality, Johnson and Sunak have overseen one of the biggest lockdown breaches that has led to the Metropolitan Police issuing a staggering number of fines for rule-breaking.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor’s positions are untenable. They have insulted the millions of people who faithfully followed the rules that they set – even when that meant the heartbreak of not being present for the births, marriages or the deaths of loved ones.

“There simply cannot be one rule for the Tories and another for the rest of us.

“If Johnson and Sunak have a shred of dignity they will finally do the right thing and resign now. If they refuse, then it is on Tory MPs to step up and act to remove them from office to restore public trust.”

Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar said: “Over 50 fines for the Tories who partied while people suffered. The evidence is clear- the law has been broken and the Prime Minister tried to claim it wasn’t.

“Boris Johnson is unfit for the office of Prime Minister and every single Conservative candidate in May’s local elections now must explain why they decided to put their name next to his party’s logo.

“People are right to be upset and angry. They should take out their anger with Boris Johnson’s Tories on the 5th May- at the ballot box.”

The Scottish Greens public health spokesperson, Gillian Mackay MSP said: “Even by the low standards of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, this is a disgrace. They have shown a total disregard for the rules that they themselves set. They totally ignored the sacrifices that people were making across the country and partied on regardless.



It is not just the parties that were shocking, it is also the series of lies and half-truths that were told to cover them up. This whole saga has totally undermined public trust in them and their government. They cannot credibly govern. It is time for them to take responsibility. If they have a shred of dignity left they will resign immediately.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Women gave birth alone and people said goodbye to loved ones on Zoom, all the while the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were partying in Downing Street.

“The police have now completely shredded Johnson’s claims that no laws were broken. He broke the rules and then lied about it. He cannot be trusted to continue as Prime Minister. Parliament should be recalled for a vote of no confidence.

“Douglas Ross needs to show some guts and some leadership and call for the criminal Prime Minister and the Chancellor to go.

“Everywhere I go across Scotland I meet former Conservative voters horrified at how Tories in positions of power have behaved. It’s time for a change.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at PMQs on Wednesday 12 January PHOTO © UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

