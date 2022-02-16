Scottish law firm Thorntons has raised £46,000 for Cash for Kids with its Charity Wills Campaign.

Thorntons’ Charity Wills Month supports local people and organisations within the communities in which it operates and the initiative included its office in Edinburgh. During the month-long campaign, the firm didn’t charge a fee for any Wills written, and instead asked clients to make an equivalent donation to Cash for Kids.

Morna Coutts – Wills, Trusts and Succession Planning Partner at Thorntons said: “Our Charity Wills Campaign is now in its 25th year and it is great to see it continue to get support from the public as time goes on. It is fantastic to see the generosity of our clients. We are grateful to everyone who has supported this campaign.”

Donations from the Charity Wills Campaign all go to Cash for Kids in the Tay, Forth or Clyde area, whichever is closest to where the client lives, which means that children in their local area will benefit directly from the funding.

Richmond’s Hope, based in Niddrie in Edinburgh is a great local charity which has received help thanks to the funding from Cash for Kids. Here, they support kids aged between four and eight who have suffered bereavement and are struggling with this loss. Thanks to Cash for Kids continued support, Richmond’s Hope are able to now fund memory boxes for children. This allows them to express their emotions in a creative way by decorating their boxes and putting items in them that will remind them of the loved ones they have lost.

Victoria Hendry, Radio Forth Cash for Kids Charity Manager said: “Yet again, we are blown away by the generosity of Thorntons and their clients. Each year their Wills Months campaign continues to support thousands of local children across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife. 2021 was a particularly difficult year for a lot of families, whether they were disadvantaged through poverty because of the pandemic, or children were facing barriers because of additional support needs.

“The funds raised from Thorntons’ Charity Wills Campaign has supported these families in more ways than you can ever imagine and for that I can’t say thank you enough. The ongoing support from Thorntons is so important to us here at Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids and we always look forward to working with the team. Here is to 2022 and having a further positive impact in our local community.”

