DAIRSIE PRIMARY LOOKS FORWARD TO ITS PUPILS FINALLY GETTING THE BUZZ!

Dairsie Primary in Fife is finally getting ready to learn all about the lifecycle of one of nature’s most fascinating creatures, the honey bee.

The school had raised money back in 2019 to rent its own beehive for a year through sustainable honey business, Webster Honey. A blank white hive was delivered in

early 2020 – and was duly decorated by the schoolchildren before being filled with bees. But when covid struck, the ten week lesson plan that is part of the sponsorship was not able to take place.

Throughout the two lockdowns, Meik Molitor, the Webster Honey beekeeper, came along to the school to check on the bees and carry out maintenance checks. It even delivered a great crop of honey.

Now, however, with a new colony of bees about to be installed in the colourful hive, the honey bee lessons can finally start. The children will get the opportunity to dress up in special child sized bee suits to observe Meik working on the hive.

For an annual fee of £1,250, Schools and Nurseries can “rent” a hive for a year. This includes supply of bees for one honeybee season; paint and brushes; initial presentation; ten lessons, and the supply of equipment including suits.

“We’re delighted that the bee lessons can finally go ahead – they are sure to become the highlight of Monday afternoons!” said Ruth Selbie from Dairsie Primary. “It’s been lovely having the hive here in the school grounds as the children decorated it in a really eye catching way – lots of people have commented on it. But we want the children to learn as much as they can about bees and their huge importance to the eco system, especially as bee habitat remains so endangered – so it’s great news that we can finally start the lessons.”

“Projects like this are so worthwhile from an environmental point of view, as well as an educational one.”

For further details on how Webster Honey works with schools and nurseries all over Scotland, as well as many businesses who want to support sustainable honey, and have a hive at their premises visit https://www.websterhoney.com/school-classes/ and https://www.websterhoney.com/bees-and-your-business/

Like this: Like Loading...