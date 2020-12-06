WEBSTER HONEY WORKSHOPS – COMING SOON TO A FARM SHOP NEAR YOU

With its online shop now live for Christmas gifts, Webster Honey has announced that it has launched a new bee-keeping course which can be gifted to a loved one keen to help #savethebees.

The courses, which can start a journey to keep your own bees, or just enable participants to learn more about bees, are being delivered in a day long format at a choice of different farm shops throughout Perthshire, Tayside, Fife and the Lothians.

“This is a brand new product we were keen to announce before Christmas – you can buy a loved one a voucher right now, valid for twelve months, with our schedule of dates for the courses at various farm shops to be announced soon,” said Managing Director, Daniel Webster. “We are aiming to have a variety of dates and locations with something to suit everyone.”

In the meantime, Webster Honey has plenty of jars of honey to sell following what was a bumper crop, with honey supplies boosted earlier in the year with the fine Spring and Summer weather ensuring bees flourished.

“We had a superb year for honey production, and our online shop is open now for orders. We hope you will support our small honey business which feeds all profits back into buying more hives to site all around Scotland,” said business founder, Daniel Webster.

Webster Honey has hives in various locations across Scotland, including fruit farms, woodlands, and Nature Reserves.

Honey available from Webster Honey includes Scottish Blossom Runny and Set Honey, priced at £6.50. Check out

A choice of Christmas Gifting Hampers (£25) can also be ordered at https://www.websterhoney.com/product-category/gifts/, packed full of goodies including beeswax candles, soaps, and one of Webster Honey’s most popular products, the Seed Bomb which provides a carpet of wild flowers which bees love. Simply release the bomb and shake onto bare soil to produce a mass of bee friendly flowers in Spring.

Candles are available separately, from just £2.50 for a Skep candle, with honey and vanilla soap from £4.

Seed bombs can also be purchased separately, at £3.95 each, or £13.50 for a set of four.

“We also cater for businesses who want to get involved, whether for sponsorship, having hives at their premise, or for staff incentive reasons,” said Daniel.

www.websterhoney.com

