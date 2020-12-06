The shape of things to come.

Dr Nestor, a leading UK aesthetics doctor based in Dundas Streetis on mission to help you feel good about yourself.

There has been an increase in the number of people all trying to take responsibility for their health and psychological improvement – as well as taking ownership around things which can help them look and feel better during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the award-winning Dr Nestor’s Medical Cosmetic Centre in the New Town, is pivoting its clinical services in direct response to the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Nestor comments: “The Covid-driven growth trend in our sector can largely be attributed to our desires to look better and seek optimum health in what is a challenging time in people’s lives.

“To address this head-on for patients, we’ve evolved our Lifestyle Medicine department which looks at mental, physical and emotional health. I’ve also introduced new treatments which take a more holistic approach and offer both aesthetic and health results.”

An example of such treatment is the launch of a new revolutionary muscle and sculpting technology which Dr Nestor has brought to Scotland for the first time. As well as melting away unwanted fat, this wonder treatment, called truBody, is a clinically proven treatment that works to build wasted muscle and improve strength after surgery, chronic illness or injury.

As well as the medical benefits truBodyis also a non-surgical sculpting treatment for buttocks, abdomen, arms, thighs and calves – with one 45 minute session equating to 54,000 sit ups. Its therefore ideal for those looking to eliminate stubborn, unwanted fat and tone muscles – as well as those who are serious about reaching peak fitness levels. Its impressive efficacy is all down to the technology.

The complete body sculpting technology pairs electrical muscle stimulations with radio-frequency technology. The powerful monopolar radio-frequency treats hard to shift fatty pockets with targeted muscle stimulation to strengthen, firm and tone. Treatment is completed in as little as two weeks, with no pain or downtime. Results visible from one to three months after treatment.

Dr Nestor

So, who is truBody ideal for? Nestor explained: “This treatment is geared towards a number of different people. There are those who can’t exercise as well as before due to injury. Or those who have had muscle atrophy (wastage) caused by periods of disuse due to illness or treatment, including chemotherapy. Women who’ve had children can suffer from abdominal muscle separation during pregnancy.

“This particular body sculpting technology has remarkable medical benefits, preventing muscle atrophy, re-educating muscle function after surgery or periods of disuse caused by injury,” continues Dr Nestor.

“Studies have also shown it also helps reduce some forms of chronic back pain and increase range of motion, making it ideal to integrate into lower back pain and sports injury rehabilitation regimes.”

Dr Nestor added: “This treatment is designed to enhance rather than disrupt the workout industry, especially in the current climate where your strength and immunity have never been more important.”

truBody packages start at £1750. For more information or to book a consultation visit www.drnestor.co.uk

One of the UK’s leading cosmetic doctors, Dr Nestor Demosthenous, has introduced a new revolutionary muscle and body sculpting technology to Scotland. Launching within the award-winning Dr Nestor’s Medical Cosmetic Centre in Edinburgh, the state-of-the-art medical innovation TruBody by Cutera is set to transform the aesthetics industry.

Like this: Like Loading...