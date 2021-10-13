Guests have sampled honey from hives in the hotel grounds, with special Honey Classes planned for next year.

Monachlye Mhor Hotel at Balquidder, near Lochearnhead, is “harvesting” the benefits of honeybee hosting with beehives from Scottish sustainable honey business, Webster Honey.

In what was Kinross based Webster Honey’s first tie up with an established hotel group, Monachyle Mhor took possession of several hives last Spring which it sited in its beautiful hotel grounds. Webster Honey’s experienced beekeeper Meik Molitor carried out regular maintenance on the hives throughout the season to ensure the bees were thriving. Once the honey is ready to harvest, Monachyle Mhor, as with any business hosting a Webster Honey hive, has the option of buying the honey which Webster Honey will jar for them.

Chef/Proprietor of the business, Tom Lewis, couldn’t quite wait that long however, as he was keen to sample the honey straight from the honeycomb!

“Our ethos at Monachyle Mhor Hotel has always been ‘seasonal’ and ‘local’ and it doesn’t get much purer than honey from the bees living in the hotel grounds. When I have the opportunity, I get guests to try the honey from different times of the year, to show the seasonal flavour variations from what the bees are in contact with.”

Mhor also operates a fish and chip shop in Callander, along with a popular bakery. “Honey is the perfect accompaniment to a nice piece of buttered sourdough toast. Whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. The great thing about honey is a little goes a long way which makes it great value.”

“In 2022 we hope to collaborate with Webster Honey and will be releasing some dates for courses on how to look after bees. We have a new purpose-built classroom where guests can learn recipes and what to do with this 100 % natural ingredient.”

When checking the hives, Tom will take his knife, cut a piece off and try it there and then. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Meik is extremely knowledgeable and committed and it is always a pleasure to see him and his dog turn up to check the hives. He tells us that Webster Honey has had a bumper harvest at all its various hive locations across Scotland, so we are delighted to hear that – it’s really good news!”

“We’re really pleased that Tom and his VIP guests have already enjoyed some fresh Scottish Honey,” said Daniel Webster, Managing Director of Webster Honey. “Monachlye Mhor has a fantastic reputation as a foodie destination, along with being a sterling example of a hospitality and food business which promotes sustainability, respects its amazing rural setting, and celebrates local produce across the board.”

“Our first official hospitality tie up here has be a huge success, and we’re now working with several other Scottish Hotels – in rural and urban locations – who are hosting our hives.”

Additional products from Webster Honey include business and personal sponsorship of hives, with beekeeping experiences for staff incentive and reward. The company’s various varieties of organic honey, including Blossom Set & Runny, can be purchased from its online shop. Gift vouchers are also available.

https://www.websterhoney.com/bees-and-your-business/

https://www.websterhoney.com/store

Age appropriate classes can also be carried out for schools & Nurseries – details at https://www.websterhoney.com/school-classes/

www.monachylemhor.net

