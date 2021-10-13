Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber confirm there are still spaces left for their Eco-Networking Lunch on October 21 from noon to 2pm at Edinburgh Napier University.

A spokesman said this was an ideal way to make contacts and raise the profile of your business in a friendly and relaxed environment.

The event will focus on sustainability and climate emergency and guests will hear from a number of local business people on repair, reusing and recycling and reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste.

Understanding challenges and opportunities that climate change presents, zero waste shopping and other topics will be discussed.

The chamber AGM and afternoon tea party is on 27 October with a 2pm start at Edinburgh Technopole.

President Keith Barbour and CEO Karen Ritchie will tell guests about the chamber’s work and after the AGM there will be a tour various facilities and meet some of the tenants at Edinburgh Technopole.

FLASHBACK: Chamber networking at Norton House near Ingliston

