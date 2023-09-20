Free interactive workshops are a feature of the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Expo on Thursday, September 28 at the Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh.



Speed networking is from 10.15am to 11am followed by a workshop which asks the question: Could cutting your carbon cut your business costs? That is from 11.30am to 12.30pm.



The third workshop is called Generative A1 in B2B Content Marking is from 2pm to 3pm.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive of the chamber, said that the interactive sessions were specifically designed to support your business.

She added: “This is the ultimate networking event for any business looking to develop key relationships to grow and prosper.



“If you are looking to present and promote your business, showcase your products and services to a wider audience, find new suppliers or simply connect with potential customers, partners, investors and other industry professionals, you are sure to find something of interest.”



The business expo is free to attend and Ritchie added that it gives businesses the opportunity to talk to other businesses, build relationships and trade services and support.



She added: “There will be over 30 businesses exhibiting, along with hundreds of delegates on the day, allowing you to meet and build relationships face-to-face.”



For the record, the event will be open from 10am to 4pm to visitors. More detail about the Expo and to book is available on https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/1032/ and email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk or ring 0131 603 5040 if you have questions.

PICTURE: flashback to a preview event supplied by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce

