The Royal Commonwealth Pool is holding a taster weekend on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 September, offering the chance to access their fitness classes, swim, and gym for £3 for the entire weekend, bookable online or in venue – perfect for those wishing to try before they buy.

Affectionately known as ‘the Commie’, this venue rich in sporting history, which has hosted three Commonwealth Games in 1970, 1986 and the diving events in 2014, has a state of the art gym, Edinburgh’s only 50-meter pool, diving facilities, and fitness studios with a variety of classes, including spin and Les Mills classes.

To take advantage of this offer, people will be required to sign up online here or at the venue to book for the activities they wish to try out.

Edinburgh Leisure is also running their September campaign, so for customers joining in September, there will be no joining fee and gives access to member benefits like priority bookings, free gym introductions and 1:1 Instructor Sessions.

There is no contract and it is possible to freeze or cancel your membership at any time.

So, wherever you’re at on the map or in life, Edinburgh Leisure has activities to help you enjoy a healthy, happy and active life for less.

See all information about the Taster Weekend here

