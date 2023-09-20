Poole Pirates promoter Dan Ford has explained the re-arrangement date for the Pirates’ Cab Direct Championship play-off clash with Stellar Monarchs.



The meeting has now been scheduled for Wednesday September 27 with an horrendous weather forecast putting paid to plans to run on Wednesdan night this week.



Ford said: “We attempted to go on an alternative night which would have allowed us not to clash with our sporting neighbours AFC Bournemouth who have a home cup fixture next week.

“We didn’t want two important local sporting events to clash, especially as the patronage of both ourselves and the Cherries is shared by many.



“Unfortunately, the stadium is not available to us next Tuesday, so we will be running next Wednesday and regret the inconvenience that might present to fans of both ourselves and the Cherries.”





