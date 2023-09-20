Buzzworks Holdings which owns and runs 20 restaurants all over Scotland is looking for new venues.

Their most recent opening in Greenock has enjoyed record trade during the first weeks of operation, and in Edinburgh the company opened Herringbone Abbeyhill and 30 Knots in South Queensferry with another outdoor location at Outboard in South Queensferry which is totally dog friendly with great views of the bridges.

Managing Director, Kenny Blair, said he is looking to further accelerate growth by taking the winning formula to new locations. He said: “It’s been a challenging climate for hospitality operators for some time and we’ve not been immune, but the tailwind of opportunity is here and we plan to catch it.

“Based on insights from across our portfolio, as well as our detailed understanding of the market, we believe there is an opportunity for significant growth in Scotland. You have to look for the opportunities and adjust – the best companies always do and that’s what will drive us forward at pace. We have a successful format and vision that we won’t compromise on.

“When we open in a new location our commitment is to invest in more than bricks and mortar. It’s not just opening a bar or restaurant to us. It’s about community and if we can make living in a town just that little bit better, we’ve done our job. We’ve always stood by this and by creating jobs and careers for local people, as well as bringing an aspirational dining experience and a place for socialising, the community has shown its support it by coming through our doors week after week. We are forever mindful and grateful of that.

“This year, we rolled out our biggest expansion to date in the East coast and we’re already seeing the success of that. Our in-house development team has decades of experience and is fired up and growth is on the horizon with three new sites currently under offer. With new venues comes even more employment opportunities so we will be looking to grow our team significantly in the months ahead.

“Our commitment to communities and our people is stronger than ever and we are confident that the good momentum we are seeing will put us in the best possible position to bring the Buzzworks buzz to more towns and suburbs in Scotland in the months and years ahead.”

For commercial opportunities, Buzzworks dedicated in-house development team can be reached on ventures@buzzworksholdings.com

