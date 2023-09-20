The Scottish Half Marathon and the 10K take place this weekend in Edinburgh.

The start and finish for the 10K at least are at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Mark Doherty finished second in the Scottish Half Marathon in 2021. He began running when young and returned to it after a long break. His 5K time of 14.55 and 10K time of 20.44 showed some progress.

He lives near the finish line in Musselburgh near the finish line and to prepare for the race he has been building his physical and mental strength through year round training.

Scottish athlete Darrell Hastie, representing Gala Harriers, is also gearing up for the Scottish Half Marathon. With a career spanning from age 12, Darrell boasts an impressive record in track, road, and cross country competitions, including victories at Scottish and British Masters Championships. Notable among these triumphs is his recent Scottish Masters V40 Cross Country Championship win and his 2016 EMF Edinburgh half marathon victory.

This season, Darrell has set personal bests across various distances, showcasing peak form. While not having run a half marathon this year, he eagerly anticipates the challenge. His pre-race preparations include maintaining training intensity while ensuring ample rest and relaxation in the days leading up to the event. With the event renowned for its fast course, Darrell is eagerly looking forward to a high-speed challenge.

Darrell said: “The feeling I get is that it’s a really good event on a fast course, so I’m looking forward to a good fast race.”

The post-race festival will also take place at the racecourse.

Early bird registration for the 2024 Scottish Half Marathon and Scottish 10K are now open.

