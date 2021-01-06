Thorntons, a law firm with offices in Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth, has promoted a new partner at their Edinburgh office along with a further partner and a Legal Director in their Tayside offices.

Lucy Metcalf in Edinburgh practises in litigation specialising in Family Law. She has been a member of the Family Law team since May 2019. She is a member of the Family Law Association and of Consensus, the Scottish Collaborative Family Lawyers Group. She is committed to the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution)ADR) where appropriate and is a trustee of Scottish Adoption, a national adoption agency offering adoption services in Scotland. She has particular expertise in cases involving financial issues such as those involving company and partnership valuations and pension sharing, with associated minutes of agreement required to deal with the disposal and transfer of business assets.

L-R Gary Mannion, Lucy Metcalf and Janice Napier

Colin Graham, Chairman at Thorntons, said: “It’s an absolute privilege to recognise the commitment, leadership and expertise of our colleagues.

“I admire everyone across the firm for their outstanding work ethic amidst such a challenging backdrop last year and it’s fantastic to start the New Year with two new partners and a new legal director who will play integral parts in our aspirations for the year ahead. I trust they will continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and further establish Thorntons as one of the leading law firms in Scotland Congratulations Gary, Lucy and Janice.”

The other promotions are Garry Mannion in the Personal Injury Team in Dundee who is promoted to partner and Janice Napier who becomes Legal Director in Business Law in the Perth office.

