Express Micro Science (EMS), completed their 1083 mile virtual challenge from Lands End to John O’Groats in just 17 days, raising more than their £1,000 target for Children’s Hospice Across Scotland (CHAS).

EMS, a growing micro science company who test food products and waters amongst an expanding portfolio, hit their target for £1,000 with their fundraiser for CHAS. Having initially set the time-limit to 5 weeks to complete both their 1,083 mile journey and their fundraising target, the dedicated team completed the challenge in just 17 days!

This was a huge feat for the team of 20, mostly full-time workers, who dedicated their own time to aid CHAS with their colleagues, competing virtually for different internal titles: first across the finish line, most miles, most consistent participant.

Some of the team at EMS that raised £1,111 for CHAS

Coming in first across the finish line for the team was Senior Chemistry Analyst Fran Navarro, who said of the experience “Participating in the challenge has been motivational, has helped to get to know people better and inspiring as the ultimate goal was helping CHAS.”

With just under 200 miles to her name, Lab Support Phoebe Philpott, who ran, walked and cycled, said “I really enjoyed taking part in the conqueror challenge! It was competitive but there was a great team effort throughout it all – right up to the finish line! But most importantly it was all for a great charity!”

The most consistent participant, Jen Murray, Finance Associate, managed to upload every day, sometimes twice! She said, “The challenge gave new purpose to walking my dog every morning in the rain! It also motivated me to start cycling, which has been great.”

Jen Murray, Phoebe Philpott and Fran Navarro Fuentes.

The grand total of funds raised was a whopping £1,111!

EMS provided the challenge for all willing participants to join by making the activity part of their health and wellbeing initiative. With plenty of positive feedback from participants, the company are in the process of cooking up their next community-based initiative, so watch this space!

Jennifer Newton, Managing Director said, “What great fun we had, and I am so humbled by everyone’s generosity, thank you to everyone!”

Will Bates, Company Director said; “It really was great fun – the value of doing something like this as a team cannot be underestimated – the motivation to get out there is brilliant – shamefully, my trainers have been hanging up since! Delighted we smashed the fundraising target and really thankful to everyone who donated!”

The EMS team as they had ‘reached’ Fife.

Senior Community Fundraiser at CHAS, Fiona Leslie said: “We are so grateful to the team at Express Micro-Science for taking on this incredible fitness challenge in aid of CHAS and wish them the very best of luck in completing it. We rely on the generosity of fundraisers organising events such as this to help us continue our work supporting children with life shortening conditions and their families across Scotland, who need our help now more than ever.”

Like this: Like Loading...