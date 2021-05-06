Two St Johnstone players have tested positive for Covid-19 and another two are required to self-isolate due to government guidelines.

All four will now miss their Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren on Sunday as they aim to complete a domestic cup double.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/05/2021 Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A first half goal by St Johnstone forward, Glenn Middleton, after a blunder by HibsÕ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the visitors all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The winners will face either Hibs or Dundee United in the final on 22nd May.

St Johnstone said: “The club can today confirm that two members of our playing staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They will both be missing from the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday against St Mirren.

“Thankfully, after the latest round of testing, all results were negative. However, as a result of the positive tests, two other players have been forced to self-isolate due to government guidelines. The two players in question tested negative.

We feel our staff adhered to the guidelines and this has been largely outwith our control. It’s very unfortunate for four of our players to miss out on the important game on Sunday, however, we wish all of them well and their health and wellbeing will always be our priority.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.”

Like this: Like Loading...