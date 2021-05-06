The Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club has become a polling place for this year’s Scottish Parliament Election. The club on Craiglockhart Hill has been welcoming voters from the area to cast their ballots since 7.00am on Thursday.

Golf club member Julia Smith popped along to the clubhouse to cast her vote on Election Day before a round of golf.

She said: “The Merchants is familiar territory for me as I’ve played golf here since my school days and it’s now great to come and vote here as well. The club is so welcoming and has been so supportive to the local area, especially during lockdown, so we’re really grateful for that.”

Polls are open across the city at 140 polling places, closing at 10.00pm.

The Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club, which dates from 1907, lies in the Edinburgh Southern constituency.

Ian Jones at The Merchants

