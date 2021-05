The Kirk on the Canal, has bought a 60 ft long canal boat to use for spiritual and educational pursuits.

Reve Jack Holt, minister of Polwarth Parish Church, explains in the video below how he wanted to incorporate a boat into the church which sits alongside the Union Canal. Now with the help of charity, People Know How, the kirk will begin to use the boat for the church’s work nd working with schools all over Edinburgh.

The boat is called All Aboard.

All Aboard! – a 60ft canal boat bought by Polwarth Parish Church in #Edinburgh and charity partner @pkhinnovation has arrived at its new home outside the church on the Union Canal. It will be a safe space to gather, socialise, improve wellbeing and community cohesion #UnionCanal pic.twitter.com/vzgiFn14SV — Church of Scotland (@churchscotland) May 6, 2021

