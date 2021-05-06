Staff at Specsavers Shandwick Place received a visit from a Scottish Football Association match official yesterday as he prepared for one of the biggest games of the season.

Category one referee Bobby Madden joined staff in store ahead of the Dundee United v Hibernian Scottish Cup game, to ensure he had everything he needed for the big game.

Madden, who will take charge of the match at Scotland’s national stadium, will see Hibs try to stay on course to equal their 2016 Scottish Cup run, where they ended a 114 year wait for the trophy by defeating Rangers in the final.

With both teams suffering defeats in the lead up to this weekend’s match up, the two sides will be desperate to bounce back with a win and it’s sure to be a fiercely contested 90 minutes.

Aly Uka, store director at Specsavers in Shandwick Place, said: ‘We were thrilled that Bobby Madden took the time to stop by and pay visit us before overseeing such a hugely important Scottish Cup tie this weekend. It is a high pressure game, so we were delighted to offer him some advice to ensure his sight is ship shape for what is set to be a nail biting semi-final.

‘Specsavers is proud to support the Scottish referees and our partnership with the Scottish FA goes far beyond just a logo on a shirt. We’re committed to helping to provide grassroots training for potential referees, inspiring respect for match officials and making sure their eyes and hearing are in top condition through regular sight and hearing tests carried out in our stores across Scotland.’

Like this: Like Loading...