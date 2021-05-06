Advance tickets are now available on 196 journey combinations using London North Eastern Railway (LNER) for the first time.

The rail company want to offer the savings on advance tickets while also making ticketing simpler and smarter, even on shorter journeys within Scotland.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: “LNER is on a mission to make rail travel even better for people this summer, by making tickets less complicated and confusing. During the past 12 months we have introduced many new innovations to help keep people safe when they travel but also make the experience smarter and simpler thanks to many digital improvements to our website and app.

“The introduction of almost 200 new journey combinations offering Advance tickets for LNER services will offer customers more choice, greater savings and more reasons to visit the great towns and cities of the LNER route this summer.”

Advance tickets include a free seat reservation on the specific service chosen by the customer. LNER introduced mandatory reservations for all customers in May 2020 to ensure social distancing onboard all services. Reservations can be made free of charge and as close as five minutes before the departure time of LNER services by using the LNER app, website or by visiting a Travel Centre.

Tickets for travel with LNER can now be booked for most dates as far ahead as September 2021.

LNER Azuma train passing through Alnmouth, Northumberland PHOTO: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The LNER website has also been enhanced and now offers ‘One-click Delay Repay’ allowing quick and easy compensation when delays of more than 30 minutes impact a journey. Customers can also receive real-time alerts and notifications on their journey using the LNER app.

When onboard LNER services, customers can take advantage of at-seat ordering of refreshments to be delivered to their seat without the need to walk to the onboard Cafe Bar. This revolution in onboard catering avoids the need for customers to walk through the train to buy from the range of hot and cold snacks.

An amended timetable is currently in place across the LNER route due to the East Coast Upgrade programme. These engineering works will allow LNER to run more trains between London, the North of England and Scotland, and to deliver quicker, more reliable journeys across the route.

lner.co.uk

Photo of LNER Azuma on Forth Bridge by Euan Cherry/PA Wire

