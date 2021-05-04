SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, said today there are 24 hours to secure strong, experienced leadership to keep Scotland safe at this critical time for the country.

Speaking before the final day of the Both Votes SNP tour of Scotland, during which the First Minister will campaign from Aberdeenshire to Dumbarton ahead of tomorrow’s election, Ms Sturgeon said that by giving both votes to the SNP, the people of Scotland will get serious government for these serious times.

Nicola Sturgeon joined Angus Robertson on the campaign trail in Edinburgh’s New Town on 20 April 2021 ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

The First Minister said: “With the election in just one day’s time, there are 24 hours to secure the strong, experienced leadership needed to keep Scotland safe.

“The result of every Scottish Parliament election is always on a knife-edge, nothing can be taken for granted – so please don’t leave it to chance: make it both votes SNP.

“The SNP is the only party with an immediate plan to get Scotland through the Covid pandemic.

“And the SNP is the only party with a serious programme for government to kick-start economic recovery, to remobilise our NHS and to tackle the climate crisis – but to get that serious government people have to vote for it.

“The London based parties have fought the most negative campaign in the history of devolution with every one of them openly admitting they don’t want or expect to form a government. Instead they want to leave Scotland’s future in the hands of Boris Johnson.

“To avoid that risk I am asking the people of Scotland to re-elect me as First Minister so I can get on with the job of keeping Scotland safe and to lead the country to a better, brighter future.

“I’m ready to get back to work, to take the difficult decisions, and to put Scotland first.

“By giving both votes to the SNP tomorrow people will get experienced leadership, a serious programme for government, and when the Covid crisis is over the right to decide whether Scotland should be an independent country.”

Like this: Like Loading...