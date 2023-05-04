The Cameo Cinema is to show all of Wes Anderson’s previous films as double bills during May and June just before his next film is released.
The Director has announced that the latest film Asteroid City will be shown at Cannes in May and then released in June. Asteroid City is a science fiction romantic comedy-drama film directed and co-produced by Wes Anderson with a stellar cast including Scarlett Johannsen and Brian Cranston among the less well-known. The cast list is a veritable who’s who in Hollywood.
The screenplay was written by Anderson from a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola.
The film follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955.
Coronation – locals get involved
It is only a couple of days until the Coronation at Westminster Abbey and people all over the UK are finding ways of feeling as though they are involved. The Coronation of King Charles III has been a long time coming. He was around three-years-old when his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, was crowned in…
Schoolchildren enjoy a slice of hospitality from Buzzworks
The Bridge Inn Linlithgow welcomed schoolchildren to enjoy a slice of Buzzworks life by hosting a series of pizza making events. Youngsters from Springfield Primary School in the town were invited to take part in the first of three cookery sessions with the guidance of the venue’s head chef Jamie Turberfield. Hosted in The Bridge…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Summerhall launch their huge programme
The acts being promoted at Summerhall on Thursday create a packed Fringe programme which the venue will host from 3 to 27 August. There is music, theatre, dance, and visual art in the mix, and two thirds of the programme is led by women and/or gender nonconforming people. The venue says it is presenting work…
Police seeking information about Granton robbery
Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Granton on Wednesday 3 May 2023. Around 10.45 pm, a 59-year-old man was sitting at the bus stop in Granton Square, between West Granton Road and West Harbour Road, when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and stole his rucksack…
Britannia raises the Coronation flag
The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh prepares for the Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla by flying the official Coronation flag to mark the historic occasion. The red flag, which is over 3.5 meters wide, will fly from Britannia’s main mast for all to see. To further ‘dress’ the ship, Britannia’s Maintenance…
Hibs appoint new Director of Football
Hibernian FC have announced this morning that Brian McDermott has been appointed as the club’s Director of Football. The 62-year-old was appointed after an extensive recruitment process and will begin working with the Club immediately. McDermott will work closely with First Team Manager Lee Johnson and have a strong focus across the recruitment of players…