The Cameo Cinema is to show all of Wes Anderson’s previous films as double bills during May and June just before his next film is released.

Click on any of the images below to buy tickets.

The Director has announced that the latest film Asteroid City will be shown at Cannes in May and then released in June. Asteroid City is a science fiction romantic comedy-drama film directed and co-produced by Wes Anderson with a stellar cast including Scarlett Johannsen and Brian Cranston among the less well-known. The cast list is a veritable who’s who in Hollywood.

The screenplay was written by Anderson from a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

The film follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955.

