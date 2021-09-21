Congratulations to Billy Wilson from Armadale (picture by Dylan Johnston) who netted this 17.5lb rainbow at Bowden Springs. He tempted the fish – the biggest so far this year at the fishery near Linlithgow – with a green and black rabbit.

The fish was safely returned after a souvenir picture and Billy hooked into the big grout at tea-time on Sunday.

This is just one of a number of heavyweight trout captured recently. Mr J Steel was also into double-figures landing a 14lb rainbow trout in a bag of eight during great morning session.

His chosen pattern? A cat’s whisker.

Paul Dancer also enjoyed his session catching five trout, two of which weighed 11lb and 10lb, and Jim Bryce also enjoyed good sport hooking nine trout with a best of 4.5lb on egg patterns.

Congratulations also to Alice Johnston on her first fly fishing trip. She caught three lovely fish with a best of 6lb and not to be outdone her brother Dylan captured a cracking 12lb rainbow on a black rabbit variant.

The bait loch has also been fishing well and among the best catch returns is one from Eddie Marshall who weighed in five nice fish for 11lb.

Derek Hall netted four trout for 8lb and Paul Stuart did even better with four for 11lb and a best of 4lb.

Rod Thomson had four fish for 8.25lb and Tommy Smith topped that with five trout for 14lb with a best of 6.5lb. The best method was a small float with sinking Powerbait or worm.

Meanwhile, Allandale Tarn near West Calder have change their opening hours from Thursday, September 23. They are 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday and Monday 9am to 7pm. Closed Tuesday.

The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the second round of their winter league on Wednesday, September 22 and it is a Rover match with boundaries from Dunbar Harbour to Skateraw Point.

Registration is at Dunbar harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm and fishing is from 7pm till 10pm.

Organiser James Ogilvie reminds anglers that only sizeable fish should be brought to the the scales which close at 10.30pm.

He added: “Make sure you’re back in time to weigh in.”

Open to members and non-members and there is a £10 entry with a 100 per cent pay out.

Like this: Like Loading...