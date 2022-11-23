Kingsbarns Distillery has announced the launch of its new ‘Pay What You Like’ tour at the five-star distillery and visitor centre.

Running from now until the end of March, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of Fife in return for a ticket price that they feel comfortable with.

The new scheme is available every Sunday for the 10.30am slot and will run from now until the end of March 2023. Each tour, usually priced at £12, lasts one hour and is an introduction to Kingsbarns single malt whether you are a whisky novice or an expert connoisseur.

Guests will also be able to visit the distillery’s exhibition space to learn more about the history and heritage of the Kingsbarns brand, before going on a guided tour of the five-star distillery. Visitors will gain first-hand knowledge of whisky production and learn how whisky is matured. The tour will end in one of the Kingsbarns’ tasting rooms where each guest will receive two complimentary samples of the Kingsbarns’ single malts, including its award-winning ‘Dream to Dram.’

The ‘Pay What You Like’ tour is available to book via the Kingsbarns website using the discount code ‘PAYWHATYOULIKE22’. To book, customers must reserve the Sunday morning tour at 10:30am and enter the discount code upon checkout. At the end of each tour, customers will have the opportunity to pay something towards the cost of the tour, but only if they wish to.

Peter Holroyd, Kingsbarns Distillery Manager, said: “There’s no denying that this has been a tough year financially for so many people and things are expected to get worse as we approach Christmas. Therefore, we wanted to ensure our award-winning distillery was accessible to everyone and provide a fun day out for locals and tourists alike.

We hope our Pay What You Like tours will encourage those who may not have considered a distillery tour before, to visit us, to see what we are all about, try our whisky, and enjoy passing some time in our lovely visitor centre.”

To find out more and to book, please visit kingsbarnsdistillery.com and enter the code PAYWHATYOULIKE22 at checkout.

The code is only redeemable for tours on Sundays at 10:30am. Telephone: 01333 451 300.







