Fifty new jobs will be created by GGMS Ltd, the corporate workplace solutions specialist in the next three to five years, by establishing a new plant in the Buko Building in Glenrothes.
Looking to grow in Scotland, the business has a heavy focus on the circular economy.
Concerned with Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E) Asset Management, its cutting-edge technology allows the firm to seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of FF&E and unlock more value from furniture assets through smart re-use.
With an extensive blue chip client base, GGMS Ltd works with the majority of the country’s High Street Banks, through to recognised tech and pharma companies, as they aim for net zero waste by reusing and repurposing.
GGMS Ltd has been assisted in its move to Fife by Economic Development’s InvestFife services, who have connected the business with the right teams and contacts to provide a smooth and straight forward move. Additionally, the Opportunities Fife team is on hand to support GGMS Ltd’s job creation in the area.
“We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more regional hubs across the UK,” said Andrew Neill, Business Development Director from GGMS Ltd. “As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.”
“Our business, providing robust reporting and tracking carbon footprint on a project-by-project basis, is growing fast. We are continuing to understand our customers’ needs and develop the innovative cloud-based technology which is unique to us.”
The business is thankful to InvestFife for its support and for the introduction to Matrix Fife, where both business’ share many synergies and see future further partnership working as part of the new site. GGMS confirmed that recruitment for additional posts within the new plant at the Buko building have progressed and would continue over the next few years.
Service Manager Pamela Stevenson, Economic Development at Fife Council, said:“We wish to welcome GGMS Ltd to Fife. We are delighted they have found exactly what they need, from suitable premises, an engaged workforce and to partner organisations committed to sustainability and giving something back.”
“Their unique proposition to businesses all over the UK to upcycle and repurpose as opposed to purchase new is to be commended and one we very much applaud.”
GoGreen Managed Services | ggmsteam.com
